Republicans win 8 of 9 legislative districts in Southeast South Dakota

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in southeast South Dakota cast ballots Tuesday overwhelmingly in support of Republican nominees, giving them nearly a clean sweep of the nine state legislative contests in Districts 16, 17 and 18.

Republicans won eight of the nine contests, with the exception being a win by Ryan Cwach, a Democrat from Yankton, who won a seat in House District 18.

In Senate District 18, there was a notable victory as former House member Jean Hunhoff, a Republican from Yankton, won the contest to become a legislator in a new chamber. Overall, five incumbents from Southeast South Dakota won re-election.

In South Dakota, the top two vote-getters in House races and the winner in Senate districts win two-year terms and advance to the next legislative session that begins in January in Pierre. A few of the Republican nominees on the ballot had June primary wins, while most were unopposed in landing on the November ballot.