Research firm testing for COVID-19 vaccine to move from Dakota Dunes to Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A rapidly growing clinical research company plans to move its operations from Dakota Dunes to an existing building on Sioux City's east side by July 1.

Meridian Clinical Research, LLC, which is conducting investigative trials on a vaccine intended to protect against the novel coronavirus, has decided to lease and renovate an existing building at 4802 Sunnybrook Drive. As part of the project, Meridian will retain 10 employees, hire 27 new employees and invest over $2.4 million.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to support Meridian's application for $154,608 in tax incentives over 10 years through Iowa's Targeted Jobs Program.

The Morningside facility, which formerly housed a CNOS clinic, will be four times larger than Meridian's current Dakota Dunes site, according to documents filed with the city. The new location will enable Meridian to service more clinical research trials simultaneously, bring on additional specialized therapeutic areas for studies and create an on-site lab and a new participant recruitment call center.