Research firm testing for COVID-19 vaccine to move from Dakota Dunes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A rapidly growing clinical research company plans to move its operations from Dakota Dunes to an existing building on Sioux City's east side by July 1.
Meridian Clinical Research, LLC, which is conducting investigative trials on a vaccine intended to protect against the novel coronavirus, has decided to lease and renovate an existing building at 4802 Sunnybrook Drive. As part of the project, Meridian will retain 10 employees, hire 27 new employees and invest over $2.4 million.
The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to support Meridian's application for $154,608 in tax incentives over 10 years through Iowa's Targeted Jobs Program.
The Morningside facility, which formerly housed a CNOS clinic, will be four times larger than Meridian's current Dakota Dunes site, according to documents filed with the city. The new location will enable Meridian to service more clinical research trials simultaneously, bring on additional specialized therapeutic areas for studies and create an on-site lab and a new participant recruitment call center.
The urgency of the move and significant increase in scale has been predicated by COVID-19 and the company's role as a premier site partner in administering vaccine trials for numerous pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines to control the virus, according to the documents.
Omaha-based Meridian, founded in 1999, partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to research vaccines, drugs, medical devices, therapies and diagnostics. The company includes 20 research sites and over 130 full-time employees located in seven states.
In late April, Meridian announced the beginning of clinical vaccine trials in Dakota Dunes, Norfolk and Omaha, Nebraska, and Savannah, Georgia.
Andrew Kimball, vice president of business development at Meridian, told the Journal that vaccine trials generally enroll between 50 to 250 participants per location.
