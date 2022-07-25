Resident asks Sioux City Council to consider ATV/UTV ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- A resident asked the Sioux City Council Monday to consider adopting an ordinance that would allow all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles to be legally driven on some city streets.

Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, approached the council about the matter during the citizen comments portion of the meeting.

"My goal is not to run up and down Hamilton Boulevard or Stone Park Boulevard. I would just like to ride from my residence to basically where I have a part-time job, which is over in South Dakota," Collins said. "I'm talking six to eight blocks in a residential area, not running on and tearing up city parks."

A new state law, which went into effect on July 1, legalized the use of ATVs and UTVs on a limited number of roadways. Cities are allowed to regulate the operation of such vehicles on two-lane primary and secondary road extensions.

Currently, the City of Sioux City has no ordinances that either restrict or allow ATV/UTV usage on city streets beyond what is indicated in the new state law. ATVs and UTVs can only be used on the following roads: K29 (Old Lakeport Road, south of Derocher Path), D18 (Correctionville Road, east of Camp High Hopes), and D25 (Old Hwy 141, southeast of the entrance to the cemetery).

Mayor Bob Scott said he would not be in favor of allowing ATVs and UTVs on every street in town.

"We have to designate the streets, otherwise they remain illegal in the city limits," said Scott, who noted that he recently returned from a visit to South Dakota's Black Hills, where ATVs and UTVs "are running everywhere." "The problem I've got is half of them didn't appear to have licenses on them, which would be illegal. That's going to be a bigger enforcement issue."

If council members are interested in pursuing an ordinance, Scott said they will need to discuss the issue with Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and find out what his concerns are.

"(Motorcycles) are way more dangerous than UTVs," Collins said. "UTVs have roll cages, safety harnesses, headlights, taillights, turn signals, horns."

Operating an ATV or UTV on streets where the vehicles are not permitted carries a fine of $70. ATVs and UTVs also cannot be used on highways greater than two lanes, regardless of location in the city or county.

Individuals who choose to drive ATVs or UTVs on approved roadways must be at least 18 and have financial liability coverage in effect for the vehicle and carry proof of insurance. They are also required to have such a vehicle's headlamps lit while operating it on a highway, according to the state law.