Resident asks Sioux City Council to limit sale of fireworks, if outright ban won't be enacted

Numerous noise complaints in the days leading up to 2017's Fourth of July led council members to vote in December of that year to shrink the legal fireworks discharge window from 10 days to two.

Then, this past January, after pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents complained about the unpredictable loud bangs and screeches, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. A first offense is $250, while a second offense is $500 and a third or subsequent offense is $1,000.