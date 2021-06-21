Resident asks Sioux City Council to limit sale of fireworks, if outright ban won't be enacted

SIOUX CITY -- Two weeks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, a Sioux City resident suggested that the sale of fireworks be limited to a three-day window, if the City Council is unwilling to ban them.
Mark Solheim, who worked on public service announcements with Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore in an effort to get residents to adhere to the city's fireworks ordinance, told council members Monday, during the citizen comment portion of the meeting, that the sale of fireworks should be limited to July 2-4.
"I'm hesitant to bring this up because it's only June 21. But, I think I need to bring it up because it is June 21," he said.
Solheim said he called the police department Saturday night to report fireworks going off north of his Morningside home, and was asked to provide the address where the fireworks were being discharged.
"It was 9:30 at night. I could not go outside and see who was doing it," he said. "Then again, last night, I had the same occurrence -- more fireworks going off Sunday night."
Last year, Sioux City police officers were dispatched to nearly 100 more fireworks-related complaints than in 2017 -- the year Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge.
The city's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Solheim said he knows individuals are violating the city's fireworks ordinance in other neighborhoods besides his.
"I know it's going on in Leeds. I know it's going on on the west side," he said. "It just seems like we have people that really don't care about anyone but themselves."
Councilman Alex Watters said he understands Solheim's frustration, since he has heard fireworks going off in his neighborhood, as well.
"It's difficult to enforce. I know a lot of people are making calls already into the PD," Watters said. "It's unfortunate, in many ways, that the Legislature put us in this position."
Moore said the community is doing everything it can to "pull together and say, 'Don't discharge fireworks until July 3 and July 4.'"
"The sale of fireworks is legalized by the state Legislature, and that's state law, and that's what we would have to work to change," he said. "I think in the past, that has caused some confusion among people that purchase the fireworks that think that it would be OK to go ahead and discharge them."
Since fireworks are recognized as a hazardous material, Solheim told the council he doesn't see how the state could come in and tell the city it cannot regulate them.
"We aren't saying it can't be sold. We're just limiting when it can be," he said.
Numerous noise complaints in the days leading up to 2017's Fourth of July led council members to vote in December of that year to shrink the legal fireworks discharge window from 10 days to two.
Then, this past January, after pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents complained about the unpredictable loud bangs and screeches, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. A first offense is $250, while a second offense is $500 and a third or subsequent offense is $1,000.