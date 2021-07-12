Residents ask Sioux City Council to reconsider all-out ban on fireworks

SIOUX CITY -- A handful of residents implored Sioux City Council members again Monday to restore peace in the neighborhoods by banning fireworks within city limits before July Fourth 2022.

"The hope that this year would not be as bad as last year did not pan out. It was worse," said resident Mark Solheim, who compared the fireworks that were sold to the mortars used in combat. "Both Sioux City hospitals this past weekend have treated fireworks injuries. Fireworks cause harm to many innocent people. Let us not wait until another dies or until a house burns down."

Councilman Alex Watters said he "battles back and forth" about what can be done regarding the discharge of fireworks. He said he isn't certain that an all-out ban would do anything and thinks talking to the Iowa Legislature about increasing cities' control of fireworks sales could be "a fool's errand."

"What do you do? You drive five minutes to South Dakota and you go buy them there," he said. "I think we're in a very precarious situation as a border community, and I think it's very frustrating."

Watters floated the idea of having "fireworks zones" located in large parking lots. He said each family could be assigned an area in the parking lot in which to light their fireworks and that firefighters could be standing by.

