Residents ask Sioux City Council to reconsider all-out ban on fireworks

SIOUX CITY -- A handful of residents implored Sioux City Council members again Monday to restore peace in the neighborhoods by banning fireworks within city limits before July Fourth 2022.
"The hope that this year would not be as bad as last year did not pan out. It was worse," said resident Mark Solheim, who compared the fireworks that were sold to the mortars used in combat. "Both Sioux City hospitals this past weekend have treated fireworks injuries. Fireworks cause harm to many innocent people. Let us not wait until another dies or until a house burns down."
Councilman Alex Watters said he "battles back and forth" about what can be done regarding the discharge of fireworks. He said he isn't certain that an all-out ban would do anything and thinks talking to the Iowa Legislature about increasing cities' control of fireworks sales could be "a fool's errand."
"What do you do? You drive five minutes to South Dakota and you go buy them there," he said. "I think we're in a very precarious situation as a border community, and I think it's very frustrating."
Watters floated the idea of having "fireworks zones" located in large parking lots. He said each family could be assigned an area in the parking lot in which to light their fireworks and that firefighters could be standing by.
"The concern I would have is if I'm in a space next to someone and they're shooting bottle rockets off and one goes into my zone. I don't know if you have specific fireworks that you can shoot off there. I'd have to hash that out and really think about it," he said. "I'm trying to think creatively about what those answers could be."
Last January, in response to the complaints of pet owners, veterans and others, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore also led a PSA campaign ahead of the recent holiday to encourage residents to adhere to the city's fireworks ordinance, which allows discharges only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Resident Greg Giles told the council those efforts didn't do enough to curb illegal discharges. In fact, he said some individuals are still setting off fireworks.
"It is like a war zone in certain areas," Giles told the council. "I don't know if (the public service announcements) were ultimately that effective, because people continued to blow them up."
Both Giles and Solheim suggested that the council limit the sales of fireworks to a couple days, but council members said they would have to work with the state Legislature in order to change the law. Since Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge in 2017, the sale of fireworks is allowed in permanent buildings from June 1 to July 8 and in tents and other temporary structures from June 13 to July 8.
"I believe that this four-year experiment is a total failure," resident Rande Giles told the council. "Hospitals all across the state have had to deal with fireworks injuries from burns and amputations. Firemen had to race to put out numerous fires started by fireworks statewide, not just in Sioux City. All these add to the list of the destruction caused by fireworks. I believe it's time to restore peace."
Councilman Pete Groetken, a retired Sioux City Police captain, said when he was on the force and fireworks were illegal in Iowa, the police department still received hundreds of complaints about fireworks. However, he said he "wouldn't be opposed to voting for a ban."
"Will it stop it? No. But, I think it will make it better," he said.