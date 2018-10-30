SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt said Tuesday that cooperative work with two other municipal governmental units could help bring back live-streaming of the weekly county board meetings.
County officials pulled the plug last week on live-streaming of board meetings, due to worries about a potential lawsuit being filed by people disgruntled that live showings of the meetings are not closed captioned for hearing impaired people.
In a Tuesday board meeting, De Witt said "the shutdown of live-streaming is temporary,” and that he’ll meet Wednesday with Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman and Sioux City Council member, since those entities also have halted live airings of meetings.
As Woodbury County officials investigate adding closed captioning to videos, De Witt said he hopes to find “a financially sound solution for all entities on the closed captioning live-streaming of meetings."
County Attorney P.J. Jennings in the October 23 meeting explained the threat of a lawsuit by groups advocating for meeting access by all people meant the county should be wary.
The Sioux City School Board moved similarly in June 2017, with the last live airing of a board meeting on the school district's website. Subsequent school board meetings have been delayed by a few days from going up online, so that closed captioning can be added for the hearing impaired.
De Witt said potential technological pieces will be discussed, and it is too early to precisely discuss costs. Last year, Gausman said it was too expensive to pay a firm $25,000 to provide live closed captioning and other expenses that would be necessary.
In 2014, the county board began sharing video of the Tuesday afternoon weekly meetings through YouTube on a delayed basis, a few hours after the sessions ended.
The meetings began being aired in real time on YouTube in August 2016, after the supervisors bought live-streaming equipment.
De Witt said there may be a distinction on how meetings are aired that is easier for the county to work through. The city council had aired their meetings directly through cable television, while De Witt said some legal research has shown there may be a less stringent requirement for closed captioning by entities that live-stream to an Internet site, such as how the county uses YouTube.
De Witt said Jennings’ office wants a few more weeks to look into that.
“We stream directly to the Internet, where it (may) not need to be closed captioned,” De Witt said.