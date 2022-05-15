Retail center with Starbucks proposed for Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing

SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman intends to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center, according to city documents.

The city has received an offer from Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, for the purchase of a portion of Lot 2 in Northern Valley Crossing Third Addition. Hiserote plans to construct an 8,765-square-foot building at the site, which is south of Telco Triad Credit Union near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive. The documents state that the anchor tenant would be a Starbucks coffee shop.

The 29-acre Northern Valley Crossing site, which is located near the intersection of Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard, is nearly built out. It is home to an ALDI grocery store, Pizza Ranch, the Shoppes at Northern Valley, Dollar Tree and Silverstar Carwash.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution announcing the city's intent to accept Aftershock Ventures' proposal and setting a public hearing for June 20. According to the documents, Aftershock is offering $6.50 per square foot for the land. At two acres, the total price would be $566,280. The project is slated to include adequate landscaping, exterior design elements and parking to meet city codes.

A letter of understanding filed with the city states that the city would coordinate the construction of a regional stormwater pond to accommodate runoff from the development. The stormwater facility would be owned and maintained by a property owners association to which each member will pay a pro-rata share of the initial construction and ongoing maintenance costs.

Aftershock's site plan would include an access easement allowing for the cross-movement of traffic between the Floyd Boulevard entrance on the development property and Northern Valley Drive, through the adjacent Telco Triad Community Credit Union property.

If the proposal is approved, construction would begin no later than July 1 and be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2023. The city would see immediate revenue from the land sale and increased tax revenue through the new development on the site.

