Retired police officer running for Woodbury County Supervisors position

SIOUX CITY -- A retired Sioux City Police Department announced Wednesday he will seek one of three Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seats in November.
Kevin McCormick, 42, in a release announced his candidacy as Democrat for the District 1 seat.
“My entire career has been about service and I want to continue to serve the community that I love," McCormick said.
The District 1 seat is held by Keith Radig, a Republican from Sioux City. Radig, a former Sioux City Councilman, unseated incumbent Democrat Jackie Smith in November 2016, with 22,576 votes, compared to the 18,713 of Smith.
McCormick is a Woodbury County and Sioux City native, a Briar Cliff University graduate and third-generation law enforcement officer. He is married and the couple has a young daughter.
McCormick was a first-year police officer, when he was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop in 2012, then returned to work within two weeks.
“This community opened up its arms to my family and I when we really needed it. I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I did, but I do wish everyone could experience the amazing love and support that exists in Siouxland," McCormick said.
Those interested in being on the county ballot in November have through March 20 to file nomination papers.
The other two county supervisor positions with expiring terms this year are in District 3, where the supervisor is Marty Pottebaum, and Democrat from Sioux City, and District 5, where the supervisor is Rocky De Witt, a Republican from Lawton.
Additionally, there will be a special election on April 14 for the District 2 position vacated by the resignation of former supervisor Jeremy Taylor.