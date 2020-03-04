Retired police officer running for Woodbury County Supervisors position

SIOUX CITY -- A retired Sioux City Police Department announced Wednesday he will seek one of three Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seats in November.

Kevin McCormick, 42, in a release announced his candidacy as Democrat for the District 1 seat.

“My entire career has been about service and I want to continue to serve the community that I love," McCormick said.

The District 1 seat is held by Keith Radig, a Republican from Sioux City. Radig, a former Sioux City Councilman, unseated incumbent Democrat Jackie Smith in November 2016, with 22,576 votes, compared to the 18,713 of Smith.

McCormick is a Woodbury County and Sioux City native, a Briar Cliff University graduate and third-generation law enforcement officer. He is married and the couple has a young daughter.

McCormick was a first-year police officer, when he was shot in the head during a routine traffic stop in 2012, then returned to work within two weeks.

“This community opened up its arms to my family and I when we really needed it. I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I did, but I do wish everyone could experience the amazing love and support that exists in Siouxland," McCormick said.