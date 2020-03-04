Retired police officer to seek Woodbury County supervisor seat

SIOUX CITY -- A retired Sioux City police office who was wounded in the line of duty eight years ago said Wednesday he will seek a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

In a news release, Kevin McCormick, 42, announced his candidacy as a Democrat for the District 1 seat held by Republican Supervisor Keith Radig.

“My entire career has been about service and I want to continue to serve the community that I love," McCormick said.

Radig, a former Sioux City councilman, unseated incumbent Democrat Jackie Smith in November 2016, with 22,576 votes, compared to 18,713 for Smith.

McCormick is a Sioux City native, a Briar Cliff University graduate and third-generation law enforcement officer. He is married and the couple has a young daughter.

He was a first-year police officer when he was shot in the head on April 29, 2013 during a routine traffic stop in the alley in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street. Jamal Dean sprang from the passenger seat of a car during the stop and fired eight shots at McCormick’s squad car, with one hitting McCormick in the head. After an extensive manhunt, Dean was captured. He later pleaded guilty to a state charge of attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.