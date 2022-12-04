 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Review team selects Westside Little League to lease Riverside Sports Complex

2022 City Council oath of office ceremony

Sioux City Council members, from right, Matthew O'Kane, Julie Schoenherr and Alex Watters listen as Dan Moore, front, speaks following an oath of office ceremony for Sioux City Councilmen O'Kane, Moore, and Watters held at City Hall in January. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement from Westside Little League to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for outdoor youth sports programs and leagues. 

According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in October that it wants to terminate its agreement with the city to lease the complex.

On Nov. 14, the council voted to authorize staff to invite proposals to lease the property. Westside Little League and the Hesse Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Arena Sports Academy, submitted proposals.

The Hesse Foundation is currently renting Long Lines Family Rec Center's second floor from the city, but the facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease.

A review team evaluated both proposals and ultimately selected Westside Little League to lease the complex. 

The documents state that whomever the council chooses to lease the complex will operate and manage it, as well as little league programs, from Dec. 19, 2022 to Dec. 19, 2023. 

Either party may terminate the lease agreement without cause by providing thirty 30 days written notice to the other party.

The city will grant the lessee the right to operate and maintain a portion of the complex in a smoke free manner and concession facilities for the sale of various goods. The lessee chosen will also be responsible for scheduling of the fields for practices, league play and tournaments, according to the documents. 

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

