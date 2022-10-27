Reynolds draws contrasts with Biden administration during Sioux City campaign stop

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told supporters gathered Thursday night at Sioux City's Stoney Creek Hotel that freedom, the rule of law and the Constitution are among the things at stake in the November election.

She sought to paint a picture of "stark contrasts" between what is happening in Iowa under Republican leadership and the country as a whole under the Biden administration.

"How many of you wake up every morning and say to yourself, 'What insane thing is President Biden gonna do today that flies in the face of common sense?'" Reynolds said. "Under this administration we have seen reckless spending. We are seeing families that are struggling to put food on the table and gas in the car. We are seeing massive crime increases in communities -- not in Iowa -- in states all around this country."

Reynolds, a Republican who is seeking her second four-year term as governor, also made stops in Guthrie Center, Carroll and Storm Lake on Thursday, during her "Here in Iowa, America Still Works" bus tour.

"We had a challenging couple of years, but we got through it together. And, I'm telling you, Iowa is in a better place because of it," she said. "We rejected lockdowns. We kept our businesses open; and we kept our kids in the classroom. That decision was validated by the NAEP scores that just came out at the beginning of this week."

Reynolds told the crowd that Iowa parents will decide whether their child wears a mask in school or gets a vaccine, not the CDC.

"We respect you. We respect your freedom. And, we respect those who protect it," she said.

Reynolds also noted that the state's fiscal health is "strong" and that its national profile is rising. She said Iowa is the No. 1 state for opportunity for the second year in a row, as well as the top state for affordable housing.

"Iowa just made the top 10 list for the 10 best states to live in in America. Take that Tennessee! Take that Florida! Take that Arizona! We are on the move; and things are going good," she said to a round of applause. "That's why this election is so important. It is so important that we show up and we make sure that we take what we're doing here in Iowa and take that across the country. And, we make sure we don't let D.C. policies and politics come to Iowa."

Reynolds has out-fundraised Democrat Deidre DeJear, a businesswoman and voting rights activist, and leads comfortably in the polls ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. She will be back in Sioux City next week for a rally with Sen. Chuck Grassley and former President Donald Trump. Trump has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.

That event, which is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Sioux Gateway Airport, comes as Trump considers launching another White House bid.