Reynolds, Feenstra to campaign for Ernst in Sioux City
Reynolds, Feenstra to campaign for Ernst in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will campaign in Sioux City on Thursday in support of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican who is running for re-election.

The event will be held at 2:45 p.m. at 700 Pierce St., and Iowa 4th Congressional District Republican nominee Randy Feenstra will also speak in support of Ernst in the stop.

The Sioux City event is one of three stops Reynolds will as part of the “On Duty for Joni" tour, with the others coming Thursday in Ankeny and Carroll.

Ernst, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, is opposed by Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield, who most recently campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 12.

Ernst campaigned in Sioux City on Oct. 10.

+1 
Reynolds

Reynolds

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
+1 
Ernst

Ernst
