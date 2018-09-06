HOLSTEIN, Iowa – Initiatives in other states could be instructive in the quest to bring speedy, reliable broadband access to rural parts of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were told in a meeting that drew more than 50 people Thursday.
Katie Labree, who runs a web design company from her home in Parkersburg, said she too well knows the problems of spotty quality broadband service.
Stacey Stewart, the chief marketing officer for Acre Broadband in Cedar Rapids, held up his mobile phone and said the key thing is not to provide just sound access for computers in rural homes, but for mobile devices, which young people use so prominently.
“Rural connectivity is the key, key thing in building rural Iowa,” said Grant Menke, state director for rural development of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Reynolds and Gregg hosted an event called the Empower Rural Iowa Ideas Summit at Boulders Inn and Suites in Holstein. There are three task forces within that initiative and the group meeting in Holstein was the Connecting Rural IowaTask Force. One other task force addresses a housing shortage.
Reynolds and Gregg said the timeline is for the task forces to meet once more in October, then again in either November or December, when final recommendations will be made.
“I really look forward to seeing your recommendations in December,” Reynolds told the audience.
Gregg, who hails from the small Northwest Iowa city of Hawarden, said “the real nub of the issue” is how to fund widespread broadbend connectivity throughout the state.
No bottom line dollar figure was shared on what that could ultimately cost. As one technology professional on the task force said, “We have no good estimate for connecting all Iowans.”
One memo included in the meeting packet read, “Reports show that over 50 percent of the working population will be able to work remotely by 2020. People now have more options than ever to work city-based jobs from rural locations. The main factor holding them back is the lack of internet capabilities in rural areas. Broadband access will eliminate this barrier and make small town living more attractive than ever - and also more possible than ever - for families across Iowa.”
Twenty-three task force members attended Thursday's forum. Some described programs in Minnesota, Tennessee and Delaware that delivered grants or other means to modernize broadband technology, which could be studied for possible copying in Iowa.
“We’ve branded this an ideas summit. We want to get a lot of ideas on the table,” Gregg said. Prior to the meeting, people from across Iowa had written in 19 pages worth of options to improve broadband rurally, and those were included in a meeting packet.
Reynolds and Gregg will hold another rural task force meeting in Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Reynolds left the planned three-hour Holstein meeting after 30 minutes, to journey to Sioux City to attend the official grand opening of the western Iowa Republican Party office at 119 6th St.
Reynolds, a Republican, is running for re-election in November, and her Democratic opponent is Fred Hubbell. Hubbell is currently on a tour of Iowa discussing the need to end the Reynolds administration's privatization of the state's Medicaid program. Jake Porter is the Libertarian Party governor nominee.