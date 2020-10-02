Reynolds in Le Mars says hospital testing partly responsible for high COVID numbers

LE MARS, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a Friday morning tour of a Le Mars medical facility that increased testing at hospitals could be partly responsible for the uptick in COVID-19 infections seen in Northwest Iowa recently.
"Earlier, we weren't testing everybody that came into the hospital. And, they made the decision that, anybody came in, they're doing a test. So if you go to the ER, or if you go in to have a baby, (they test you), which is the right thing to do. It's definitely the right thing to do. But, we weren't doing that before. And so, they're doing it now, and that's had an impact on some of our numbers," Gov. Reynolds said.
The governor on Friday visited a variety of locations in Northwest Iowa, including Sioux City, Le Mars, Sutherland, Sibley and Alvord. In Le Mars, she spoke with medical providers at Floyd Valley Healthcare, where a Test Iowa site was set up back in July. Her visits to some of the other communities appeared to be less healthcare-oriented.
Reynolds seemed to suggest that the current outbreak in Northwest Iowa, regrettable though it is, was inevitable, pointing out the region wasn't hard hit in the spring. (Woodbury County, however, was hit very hard during the early stages of the outbreak).
Sioux and Lyon counties currently have the highest two-week positive percentages in the state, at 27.7 and 30.3 percent, respectively, while O'Brien, Osceola, Crawford, Plymouth and Woodbury counties are all north of 15 percent. Plymouth and Sioux have each recorded hundreds of new infections in the past two weeks, while Woodbury County alone tallied nearly 1,000 in that time period.
"You've seen the numbers up here increase. (Northwest Iowa) just hadn't been hit yet, either, that's a piece of it. At the beginning of COVID, you could almost draw a line down the state, and it was mostly on the eastern side of the state, and really the western side of the state hadn't experienced much outbreak," Reynolds said.
Support Local Journalism
The news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were infected with the coronavirus broke in the early morning hours Friday, further rattling the campaign only a month away from the election. Reynolds, a fellow Republican who is fond of the administration, offered her sympathies to the First Family.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to him, and the First Lady, and really anybody that's been impacted by COVID-19, and have had to deal with that. You know, there's various ways that the virus impacts individuals, so we'll wait and see what kind of symptoms that the president and the first lady and those that have been tested positive, have," she said.
Though the governor has never tested positive for the virus, she was exposed to it on a trip to Washington, D.C. earlier this year and was under a "modified quarantine," though she subsequently tested negative.
"I've been tested multiple times since then," she said, adding that "it's not something I do every day."
"In fact, I did have a cold earlier on, and just to be sure it was a cold, we got the testing done and it was negative," Reynolds added.
The governor, who has repeatedly resisted calls to issue a statewide mask mandate, said Friday that a softer approach on masks -- one where they're strongly encouraged -- is preferable to a mandate. She cited a survey suggesting that 76 percent of Iowans are voluntarily wearing face coverings.
"Some people can't (wear masks), because of health reasons, so factor that in. And just some people believe that government shouldn't be telling them what to do, they believe in individual freedoms and liberties. So, the goal is the same, I believe, for both, and I think we're accomplishing it," the governor said.
"And to be honest, if you look at Wisconsin, they've had a mask mandate since July, and their numbers are skyrocketing. California has had a mask mandate since June or July, and you saw what happened there. So there's no way to truly (enforce) it," she added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.