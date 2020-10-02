Reynolds in Le Mars says hospital testing partly responsible for high COVID numbers

"You've seen the numbers up here increase. (Northwest Iowa) just hadn't been hit yet, either, that's a piece of it. At the beginning of COVID, you could almost draw a line down the state, and it was mostly on the eastern side of the state, and really the western side of the state hadn't experienced much outbreak," Reynolds said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were infected with the coronavirus broke in the early morning hours Friday, further rattling the campaign only a month away from the election. Reynolds, a fellow Republican who is fond of the administration, offered her sympathies to the First Family.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to him, and the First Lady, and really anybody that's been impacted by COVID-19, and have had to deal with that. You know, there's various ways that the virus impacts individuals, so we'll wait and see what kind of symptoms that the president and the first lady and those that have been tested positive, have," she said.

Though the governor has never tested positive for the virus, she was exposed to it on a trip to Washington, D.C. earlier this year and was under a "modified quarantine," though she subsequently tested negative.

"I've been tested multiple times since then," she said, adding that "it's not something I do every day."