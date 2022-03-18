Reynolds touts accomplishments during Sioux City campaign stop

SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds told dozens of supporters at a re-election campaign kickoff event Friday morning in Sioux City that she has "followed through" on the promises she made to voters, with the help of Republican state legislators.

"We're protecting the unborn and we're supporting and standing up for law enforcement," Reynolds told the crowd at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill. "We're securing the integrity of our election. We're preserving girls sports for girls. We're supporting schools and we're supporting our teachers."

Reynolds, who is seeking her second four-year term as governor, also made stops in Storm Lake on Thursday and Holstein on Friday, during her state-wide tour.

Reynolds officially launched her re-election campaign at an event March 9 in Des Moines. She will face off against Democrat Deidre DeJear, a businesswoman and voting rights activist, in the November general election.

In Sioux City, Reynolds touted the flat tax rate she signed into law on March 1, which she said is the third tax cut she has signed in the last four years.

"When I took office, Iowa's individual income tax rate was almost 9%. It's going to be 3.9 flat and fair," she said. "That's how we keep business here. That's how we encourage them to expand. That's how we keep our young people in the state. And, that's how we bring new people to this incredible state."

Reynolds said she is honored to stand alongside Iowans in "the defense of life, liberty, freedom and a constitution that projects those rights."

When she was elected governor, Reynolds said she never could've imagined what was ahead of her, citing flooding, derechos, drought, tornadoes and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"You name it, we faced it. What I am so proud of is we faced it together. Iowans did what they needed to do," said Reynolds, who noted that Iowans "lead with common sense."

Reynolds said she was asked to deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address because of what the state has accomplished over the last few years under her leadership. She said three words come to mind when she thinks about the Biden administration's last year -- "crisis, chaos and overreach."

"Their ability to challenge common sense is just mindboggling to me," she said. "Because of those disastrous policies, it has resulted in the highest inflation that we've seen in 40 years, skyrocketing gas prices."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.