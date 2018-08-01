SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds wants state and local officials to talk about a controversial plan to send contaminated soil from an oil spill in Lyon County to a landfill near the Iowa Great Lakes.
Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Leupold said he hopes to have that meeting soon, since county residents are anxious about the shipments of oily soil.
"People are thinking, 'Another day goes by, more truckloads of this stuff,' " Leupold said Wednesday.
One week ago, Dickinson County supervisors sent a letter to Reynolds and other state officials, expressing concern about the soil being trucked 55 miles to the Dickinson County Landfill, located three miles east of Arnolds Parks. The landfill, owned and operated by Waste Management, has a nationwide contract with BNSF Railway and has permits to accept hazardous materials.
On June 26, after a BNSF train derailed near the small Lyon County town of Doon, 10 damaged tanker cars sent an estimated 160,000 gallons of crude into floodwaters. More of the spill was contained in a small triangular area between the tracks and two roads, Garfield Avenue and 270th Street. Since then, environmental crews have been cleaning up the spill, which include replacing the topsoil from nearby farm fields where the oil settled.
The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to send a letter to Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and other state officials, expressing their concerns about toxic soil being buried in the landfill.
In a phone conservation, Leupold and county supervisor Mari Allen said a Reynolds aide told them the DNR would be setting up an informational meeting. Leupold said it is important that the pros and cons of the soil shipments and any impact on the environment be aired in a transparent public fashion.
"Waste Management isn't the villain here. Burlington Northern Santa Fe isn't the villain here. Ignorance is the villain. We don't know what is going in (the landfill). We don't know how volatile or toxic. There is so much we don't know," Leupold said.
A Tuesday letter from Waste Management was posted to the Dickinson County website. One section said, "The materials being disposed of at the landfill have been tested by an independent, third-party laboratory and determined to meet acceptance criteria defined in our landfill permit. The analytical results also have been reviewed by IDNR and the results show these waste materials are not considered a hazardous waste."
Leupold added that on Thursday he will go to the Lyon County site and meet with BNSF officials.
Waste Management on June 26 requested a variance to a 2016 permit issued by DNR that would allow the landfill to bury untreated petroleum contaminated soil, according to a document posted on the county's website. The DNR has since approved the variance.
Allen said one reason Waste Management chose the Dickinson County landfill was because it has a composite and rubber lining.