Rising fuel prices pinch local government budgets

SIOUX CITY -- Soaring gas prices aren't just affecting motorists at the pump. They're also negatively impacting city, county and school district budgets in Siouxland.

When staff set the city of Sioux City's fiscal 2023 budget a couple months ago, Finance Director Teresa Fitch said they expected gas prices to go up, but not at this rate. The city's total fuel budget is just over $2 million.

"We did not anticipate they'd be at this point right now and continue to be rising," Fitch said.

The average price for regular unleaded in Sioux City Thursday stood at $3.87 per gallon, up about 50 cents per gallon from the average price a month ago, according to AAA.

Fitch said it's possible that the city may need to do a budget addition at some point within fiscal year 2023 to accommodate the increased costs.

"It really depends on what's going to continue to happen with the prices," she said.

The city provides fuel for maintenance trucks, cars for inspection services, large equipment, such as dump trucks or snow plows, as well as police vehicles and buses.

"We've adjusted our (fiscal year 2023) budget, in order to take into account the increased fuel prices where they're currently at," Fitch said. "Right now, we're at about 61% of our fuel budget used at this point. We have about 42% of our year left, so if we stay at the pace that we're currently at and rates stay where they're at, we anticipate we'll be about 3% above budget."

In Woodbury County's budget, gas and oil prices are combined in each department’s individual budget. Some of the larger departments, including the sheriff’s office, emergency services and animal control accounted for drastic increases to fuel prices for the FY23 budget.

The sheriff’s department increased their gas and oil budget from $132,500 to $200,000 - a 51 percent increase.

The emergency services department hiked their gas and oil budget from $10,000 to $15,000 – a 50 percent increase.

Animal control increased their gas and oil budget from $1,170 to $1,755 – a 50 percent increase.

Other county departments such as conservation, building services and elections kept their budget the same as FY22.

The Sioux City Community School District started seeing an impact from rising gas prices, even prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said communications director Leslie Heying.

The district budgeted $77,500 for gas and $267,000 for diesel for the 2021-22 fiscal year. To date, $63,364 of the gas budget and $262,544 of the diesel budget have been used, leaving $14,136 in gas and $4,456 in diesel to be used until June 30.

The diesel expenditures have been drastically higher than in FY22 when total expenditures were $232,732. This February, the district spent $17,016 more than in February 2021.

The FY23 budget has a 2% increase for fuel, but Heying said that may need to be adjusted due to the now higher costs.

"Our fiscal year 2023 budget does include a modest 2 to 3% increase for fuel, however, that may need to be adjusted if higher fuel costs remain," Heying said. "Regardless of fuel costs, the district will continue serving students as we always do, ensuring that busing transportation is available for students who count on it daily to get to and from school and activities."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.