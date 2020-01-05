You are the owner of this article.
Riverside Boulevard would be reduced to two lanes of traffic, turning lane, under measure
Riverside Boulevard would be reduced to two lanes of traffic, turning lane, under measure

Sioux City city hall clock tower

City Hall in Sioux City is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the reconfiguration of Iowa 12/Riverside Boulevard to a three-lane roadway.

According to the agreement, the project would include reconfiguration of Iowa 12/Riverside Boulevard from four lanes to three. It would be completed this year following the hot mix asphalt overlay project on Iowa 12 from War Eagle Drive to Military Road

Riverside Boulevard would be re-striped with one lane in each direction and a continuous center turn lane. Both through lanes would be 12 feet wide, along with a 14-foot-wide center turn lane and 5-foot shoulders on both sides. 

City Engineer Gordon Phair said the reconfiguration is the Iowa DOT's idea, but that city staff agree with it. 

"Those conversions are very good in certain situations," he said. "In this situation, I think it will work out well."

Documents filed with the city state that the reconfiguration is being recommended to increase safety along the corridor. Phair said it would help control speed. 

"If you've driven that route, the speeds can seem to be kind of high," he said. "It allows for left turning from that whole stretch without the fear of the rear-end collision -- that is the main thing."

The project is also expected to improve accessibility to residences and businesses. The city would incur no costs for the lane conversion, according to the documents. 

City Council meeting

When: 4 p.m. Monday

Where: Fifth floor of City Hall, 405 Sixth St.

Speakout

What do you think of a Sioux City proposal to reduce Riverside Boulevard to one lane in each direction with an alternating center turn lane? Sound off at facebook.com/SiouxCityJournal

