Riverside Boulevard would be reduced to two lanes of traffic, turning lane, under measure

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a preconstruction agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the reconfiguration of Iowa 12/Riverside Boulevard to a three-lane roadway.

According to the agreement, the project would include reconfiguration of Iowa 12/Riverside Boulevard from four lanes to three. It would be completed this year following the hot mix asphalt overlay project on Iowa 12 from War Eagle Drive to Military Road.

Riverside Boulevard would be re-striped with one lane in each direction and a continuous center turn lane. Both through lanes would be 12 feet wide, along with a 14-foot-wide center turn lane and 5-foot shoulders on both sides.

City Engineer Gordon Phair said the reconfiguration is the Iowa DOT's idea, but that city staff agree with it.

"Those conversions are very good in certain situations," he said. "In this situation, I think it will work out well."

Documents filed with the city state that the reconfiguration is being recommended to increase safety along the corridor. Phair said it would help control speed.