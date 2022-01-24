Riviera Theatre project approved by Sioux City Council

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council approved a resolution announcing the city's intent to accept a proposal from the owners of the former Riviera Theatre to remake the downtown building.

The council's unanimous vote in favor of the project sets in motion a 30-day period in which other proposals can be submitted to the city.

Jeff and Rachel Carlson and their business partners recently purchased the former Riviera, 714 Fourth St., with plans to transform the building into the RE/MAX City Centre, a hub for commerce, entertainment and socializing that would draw people to downtown. The total project represents a capital investment of $2.75 million and is expected to be completed this coming summer.

"I think we're at a tipping point in regards to the amazing job that we've done to add quality of life amenities to the community. I think we can all agree that attracting a strong workforce is very, very important. I think one way that you do that is you add facilities like this," Jeff Carlson told the council.

City staff are working to finalize an agreement with the owners, which would provide 75% property tax rebates to the developer on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of seven years, estimated at $187,000. The agreement would also provide a $100,000 economic development grant to assist with the construction of a second-level mezzanine which will increase the square footage and value of the building.

"I think that this checks a ton of boxes in regards to this project, not only from obviously elevated property taxes and taking an unfortunately dilapidated building that sat there for a long time in our city and turning it into something that's hopefully very special," said Carlson, who noted that the building's tenants will all be local entrepreneurs. "Significant sales tax will be generated."

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he is "all for" the project and has "no problem" with the property tax rebates, but he said the $100,000 grant was a "sticking point" for him.

"It will have some sales tax producing entities within the building, so we thought that would be offered for them," Renae Billings, the city's business development coordinator told Scott.

The Riviera building, constructed in 1971 as a first-run movie theater, will be completely renovated, inside and out. The renovation will include demolition of nearly all existing interior finishes, a new roof and the addition of the 3,000-square-foot second level mezzanine.

"It was designed by a famous architect from New York. He did about 200 theatres in the United States in the '60s and '70s, so we're going to restore the Riviera to that former glory inside with the brick, 20-foot-high ceilings as you come in," Carlson said.

The exterior will be repainted and additional lighting, new windows and entrances will be added on the east side of the building facing Historic Fourth Street, according to city documents.

"We will be keeping one bay the Riviera Theatre. We are going to name it the Riviera Theatre," Carlson said. "I think it's going to be a tremendous platform, specifically for nonprofits to host all of those events."

RE/MAX Preferred will house their real estate offices in the building and the remaining space will be leased to additional commercial tenants, including The Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom and Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse.

The theater closed down in the 1990s and the building was under-utilized for many years. In 2004, a second-run theater, known as the Riviera 4 Theatre, opened and was in operation for 12 years until it permanently closed in 2016. An adjacent property owner purchased the building in 2018 and leased the space for a night club. Today, the 18,000-square-foot building is vacant and has an assessed value of $428,200.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.