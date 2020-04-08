Road projects in Woodbury County over 5 years will cost $31 million

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A new five-year plan totaling nearly $31 million to repair Woodbury County roads and bridges includes places residents said they wanted to see addressed, the head of the county's roads department said.

The county supervisors on Tuesday approved the plan proposed by County Engineer Mark Nahra for fixing roads and bridges, with the projects totaling a combined $30.7 million through fiscal year 2024-25.

"As we get comments from folks, we try to prioritize," Nahra said. "...We've made some progress, with the board's help (financially)."

The largest year for projects comes in FY 2020-21, starting in July, with spending of $8.3 million. Nearly $8 million will also be spent the following year, with lesser amounts over then last three years.

Nahra said a chief segment of the planned projects includes addressing bridges that are older than 55 years, and at the end of usable lives. That includes four bridges that will be replaced over the length of County Road D-12, with the first one coming this year, just east of Pierson, Iowa.