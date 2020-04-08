Road projects in Woodbury County over 5 years will cost $31 million

SIOUX CITY -- A new five-year plan totaling nearly $31 million to repair Woodbury County roads and bridges includes places residents said they wanted to see addressed, the head of the county's roads department said.
The county supervisors on Tuesday approved the plan proposed by County Engineer Mark Nahra for fixing roads and bridges, with the projects totaling a combined $30.7 million through fiscal year 2024-25.
"As we get comments from folks, we try to prioritize," Nahra said. "...We've made some progress, with the board's help (financially)."
The largest year for projects comes in FY 2020-21, starting in July, with spending of $8.3 million. Nearly $8 million will also be spent the following year, with lesser amounts over then last three years.
Nahra said a chief segment of the planned projects includes addressing bridges that are older than 55 years, and at the end of usable lives. That includes four bridges that will be replaced over the length of County Road D-12, with the first one coming this year, just east of Pierson, Iowa.
"Replacement of them is necessary," Nahra said.
The county sets a new five-year plan each April, and it is shared with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Many projects are on the list for a few years, until completed, and the list shows projects spread broadly throughout Woodbury County.
Asked by county board chairman Matthew Ung to specify notable items in the five-year plan, Nahra said rural residents will be happy to see a bridge replacement on 240th Street east of Anthon. He also cited paving County Road K-64 this year near Hornick in the vicinity of Iowa Highway 14, along with a bridge on gravel road Jewell Avenue, southeast of Moville.
The supervisors voted unanimously to approve the plan. In the prior five-year plan that is now outdated, $30.1 million was to have been spent through 2023-24.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.