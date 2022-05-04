 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sac County auditor receives national honor from Iowa Secretary of State

Jim Dowling, Sac County auditor

Sac County Auditor Jim Dowling, left, receives the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. The award honors individuals, groups or organizations for their work in elections, civic education, service to state government and a commitment to giving.

 Provided by Iowa Secretary of State office

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Longtime Sac County Auditor Jim Dowling has been honored with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the award to Dowling last week in Sac City.

Dowling has served as auditor for more than 40 years, making him the longest-serving current county auditor in the state and one of the longest in state history. He was appointed auditor on Aug. 5, 1981. He previously worked for the Sac County Secondary Roads Department, starting in 1976.

"I didn’t expect anything like this," Dowling said in a news release. "Looking back, I can say the last 40 years went by in a big hurry. We’ve enjoyed it. I’ve learned a lot and met a lot of good people, and I appreciate this very much."

The Medallion Award honors individuals, groups or organizations with an established record of promoting the goals of the National Association of Secretaries of State in the areas of elections, civic education, service to state government and a commitment to giving.

+1 
Paul Pate

Pate 

 Provided
