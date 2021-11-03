 Skip to main content
SAC COUNTY RESULTS: Lake View voters re-elect one incumbent, two other candidates

The sun rises east of Black Hawk Lake near The Stone Piers and Lakeside Park in a Journal file photo. 

 Tim Gallagher, Sioux City Journal

LAKE VIEW, Iowa -- Voters in Lake View returned incumbent Dave Woltman to the City Council and also elected two other council candidates Tuesday. 

Woltman topped the voting with 319 tallies. Challengers Michael L Frank, with 268 votes, and Dale Boeckman, with 231 votes, captured the other two open seats. Also on the ballot were  Vickie Toms, with 215 votes; and Calee First, with 145 votes.

Below are results of contested races for mayor and city council in Sac County Tuesday.

SAC COUNTY

Auburn

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Nick A Meister, 54; Rick Carlyle, 41; Deb Ludwig, 51; Cynthia J Finley, 41; Linda Rath, 46; Randy Schulte, 38

Early

Council (vote for no more than 3)

William R Cougill, 64; Timothy Langner, 76; Justin Meseck, 24; Brian Pickhinke, 39

Lake View

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Calee First, 145; Dave Woltman, 319; Michael L Frank, 268; Vickie Toms, 215; Dale Boeckman, 231

Odebolt

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Carl J Hemer, 90; Wanita Friedrichsen, 67; Seth Duff, 55; Levi Thies, 99

Schaller

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Marcy Hallengren, 44; Matthew Biede, 78; Keith L Thompson, 92; Douglas Trent Thevenot, 54; Chris Grothe, 95

