Saint calls out 'incivility' on Sioux City School Board, may not seek to continue as president

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School Board President Jeremy Saint is lamenting how issues get aired in board meetings by the seven-member panel, saying at times it is a "fractious" body, in part, because when presiding at meetings, he has allowed "too much space for incivility."
"We've got to change our dynamic," Saint said.
Saint raised that topic in the Monday board meeting, when each of the members can bring up any topics on their mind. Saint framed the timing of his comments to the approaching time for the selection of a board president, and for now he's unsure if he wants to continue to serve in that position.
"I don't give myself high marks" on some aspects of serving as president, he said, since pursuing the goal of letting board members have wide latitude to speak out has meant some discussions get out of control.
Saint did not give any examples of the educational issues that resulted in that incivility, nor did he mention any of the other six board members by name for any past comments made. Saint said he wanted robust discussions by board members, especially since there was an influx of four new members in November 2019, after a wave in which the prior members either did not seek re-election or were defeated.
Dan Greenwell, a longtime critic of Superintendent Paul Gausman's administration, was easily the top vote-getter with 6,571 votes. Also winning seats were Julie Albert with 4,947 votes, followed by Monique Scarlett and Taylor Goodvin. The holdover members on the board are Saint, Perla Alarcon-Flory and Ron Colling, who is the board vice president.
In recent years, Greenwell emerged as the top citizen watchdog of the school district, and he's continued to poke and prod the administration to explain actions since joining the board. He spoke assertively in a few instances Monday, including contending Gausman's team got off on the wrong foot in a committee process that has begun to look into changing boundary lines for the three high schools.
None of the board members spoke in response to Saint's comments at the Monday meeting.
Support Local Journalism
The Journal sought comment from Greenwell, who provided a statement that said he has often complimented Saint for presiding well at meetings.
"They are efficient and everyone gets to express their opinions. I believe Mr. Saint indicated that he has kept his own opinions in the background in the past and he is now going to be more engaged. That is good," Greenwell said.
He added, "I'm sure Mr. Saint has no intention of suppressing any publicly elected voice. That is not his style or past approach."
Saint said a new president could be selected in the timeline from October through December, and the board members vote among themselves to select the leader.
Asked after the meeting if he had decided for sure not to run for the president position, in a statement to The Journal, Saint said, "At Monday's meeting I was calling for a turning point, to getting us headed down a better path. Our annual meetings often get us thinking along those lines.
"I wanted to signal to our board and community that I'm open to any suggestions for improving our meetings, up to and including empowering different leadership if that will get our meetings headed in a positive direction."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.