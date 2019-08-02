Kelly Countryman, of Moville, shops for a pair of jeans with his son, Keegan Countryman, 12, at Bomgaars in Sioux City Friday as the annual two-day sales tax holiday kicked off in Iowa. Through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, most clothing and footwear below $100 are exempt from state and local sales tax.
Kelly Countryman, of Moville, shops for a pair of jeans with his son, Keegan Countryman, 12, at Bomgaars in Sioux City Friday as the annual two-day sales tax holiday kicked off in Iowa. Through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, most clothing and footwear below $100 are exempt from state and local sales tax
SIOUX CITY -- Scores of shoppers flooded Northwest Iowa stores Friday for a once-a-year chance to stiff state and local governments on apparel purchases.
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday kicked off at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Saturday. During that period, most clothing and footwear purchases priced less than $100 are exempt from state local sales taxes.
Counting the 6 percent percent state tax and 1 percent local sales tax, shoppers in Woodbury County, for example, received a 7 discount.
The tax-free holiday generates heavy foot traffic at many stores. State lawmakers set the date for the first Friday and Saturday in August to benefit families as they shop for the new school year.
Though the craze has cooled somewhat since the Iowa's first sales tax holiday 20 years ago, Rudolph's Shoe Mart owner Mike Pape said it still "gets right up there with the Thanksgiving weekend" in terms of sales volume for the Sioux City store.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
"It's still good, it's not nearly as good as the early days," Pape said in advance of this year's holiday.
Torrey Wingert, vice president and chief financial officer of Bomgaars, said though the Sioux City-based chain does not specialize in back-to-school goods or apparel, its Iowa stores typically still see a 10-plus percent bump in sales during the two-day holiday.
"We normally get a nice lift in business from that, just because a lot of people are out shopping, and doing a lot of back-to-school shopping," Wingert said.
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Lower Fourth Street
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy