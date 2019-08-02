How much: The state and local sales tax is waived on qualifying items priced $100 and below during the two-day period

What's exempt, what isn't

Iowa's rules regarding what is and isn't exempted from state and local sales tax during the holiday are, at times, confusing. For example, while handkerchiefs are taxed, bandanas aren't. Baby receiving blankets are exempt while ordinary blankets aren't.

Here is a quick overview of some items that are and are not exempt from sales tax during the holiday, Aug. 2-3:

Not exempt:

Athletic clothing, including gloves, pads, helmets, skates, shoes and uniforms

Backpacks and most other types of bags, including purses, briefcases and duffel bags

Blankets (except baby receiving blankets)

Clothing alterations, repair and dry cleaning

Coin purses

Cosmetics

Fishing boots/waders

Handkerchiefs

Hard hats

Hunting vests

Jewelry and watches

Hair nets

Rented clothing

Suitcases

Sunglasses and goggles (non-prescription)

Sweatbands

Thread, yarn, buttons, fabric, zippers

Water equipment, including swim masks, fins, goggles and diving suits

Work gear not adaptable for street wear, including most types of safety wear

Exempt: