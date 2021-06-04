Sand in Sioux City defends his investigation of Reynolds' pandemic ads

Roughly two dozen people came to Mid-City Park for Sand's town hall, held under the cover of shade trees as the temperature hit the 90s. He rattled off several of the initiatives undertaken during his tenure and boasted that his office was able to "wake up the watchdog" (the watchdog being the auditor's office) and that "watchdogs are a little bit aggressive."

Sand, who is flirting with a run for governor in 2022, accused Iowa's elected officials of stinginess with the more than $1 billion the state has in the bank, saying some of that money should have gone to rescue small businesses that failed during the pandemic.

"750 restaurants alone, out of business. That's our tax base, those are people who pay taxes, they put their blood, their sweat, their tears into those businesses, they create jobs in their own communities, they created gathering places for people in small towns," Sand said. "To let them go out of business when we're sitting on $1 billion of their money, I think is an abdication of the responsibility of government. We're supposed to be there to serve people."

Sand has said he likely with run for re-election as auditor or challenge Reynolds for governor in 2022. He seemingly ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

"I want to be in Iowa, I've got a 4-year-old and a 7-year-old, I'm passionate about serving the state, don't really have any interest in D.C." he said Friday.

