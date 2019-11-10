Sanders draws big crowd in Orange City, says Trump is 'dangerously wrong' on climate change

"Either we can believe Donald Trump and say, 'This is not a problem, it's not real, it's a hoax' -- if we do that, we are selling out the future of our kids and our grandchildren. You cannot reject science," he said.

On stage with Sanders was a panel with three area people invited to give their perspectives on Sanders' proposals -- Jennifer Winn, an environmental activist; Matthew Jefferson, a geologist and conservationist; and Gary Davis, a retired Sioux City public employee, union member, IPERS activist and self-described "Bernie Bro."

Jefferson, who studied at the University of South Dakota and the University of Iowa, said he was forced to take jobs in the petroleum industry, because few other jobs were available for someone with his credentials. He described himself as a "staunch supporter of the Green New Deal."

"Even though I have an advanced degree, I am currently underemployed, and many times in my life I've found myself unemployed. I was trained to protect the earth but economic realities forced me to take a job with Weatherford, one of the largest multinational oil and gas companies," he said.