Sanders takes Woodbury County, Buttigieg carries 7 other Northwest Iowa counties

SIOUX CITY -- Sen. Bernie Sanders carried Woodbury County in Monday's Democratic presidential caucuses, nearly final results show.
Three days after a series of problems delayed reporting of results, Sanders declared on Thursday a "decisive victory" in the Hawkeye state, pointing to his 6,000-vote lead in raw popular votes in the first alignment.
The declaration downplayed results that show former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a .1 percent lead in State Delegates Equivalent, or SDE, over Sanders, with 97 percent of precincts reporting.
In Woodbury County, Sanders led with 33.3 percent of the SDE, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 22.8 percent and Buttigieg with 21 percent, with 97 percent of precincts reporting. A total of 2,907 Democrats participated in 44 precincts.
Sanders had the most first preferences with 859, followed by 589 for Biden and 524 for Buttigieg. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had 430 preferences, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with 288, entrepreneur Andrew Yang with 163, entrepreneur Tom Steyer with 51 and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, with three.
Despite the large field, the turnout for Monday's caucuses in Woodbury County was down about 700, compared to the 2016 caucuses, which matched former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sanders. Clinton narrowly won statewide en route to the nomination.
As of late Thursday, Buttigieg led in seven of the 14 Northwest Iowa counties in the Journal's circulation area -- Plymouth, Osceola, Sac, Calhoun, Ida, Monona and Dickenson. In addition to Woodbury, Sanders carried Buena Vista and Cherokee.
Biden was the top pick in Clay, Crawford and O'Brien County while Klobuchar carried Sioux and Lyon counties.
The technical glitches plaguing the first contest on the 2020 nominating calendar made an already complicated candidate selection process even more complicated, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa's traditional prime spot in picking nominees.
"Enough is enough," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez tweeted midday Thursday. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."
As part of reforms after the 2016 caucus, the state party introduced a new system for reporting results this year, releasing sets of numbers this year. Those reforms also included a way to recanvass and a recount, if necessary.
Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price pushed back on Perez and said the party would do so if a presidential campaign requests it.
“Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible," Price said in a statement.
At issue was an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to tabulate the results of the contest. The app was rolled out shortly before caucusing began and did not go through rigorous testing, and Woodbury and Plymouth county Democratic leaders on Tuesday said the app had glitches on Monday.
Plymouth County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Sturgeon said he "takes offense" with the black eye the Iowa caucuses received. He said in Plymouth County no caucus participants ran into any problems with giving their preferences.
"The only problem is the reporting of it. It is whoever set up the junk app," Sturgeon said.
Iowa Republicans use a simple straw poll for its presidential preference tests. In Woodbury County, Republicans cast 927 combined votes, with Trump receiving 915, or 98 percent. The next closest Republican in the county was former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, with five.
Four years ago when 11 Republican candidates got a combined 5,055 votes (in a more streamlined straw poll process) in Woodbury County, Trump had the most with, 1,600, or 32 percent.
One key story of Monday was registering many first-time Democrats. That was the case at two precincts in downtown Sioux City, where roughly one-third of the 68 caucus participants in Precinct 20 and also one-third of the 60 talking part in Precinct 14 were newly registered.
Woodbury County Republican Party Chairwoman Suzan Stewart said plentiful additions of new registrations was far from only a Democratic trend.
"We had probably as many voter registrations this caucus as we had in 2016, when the caucus was much more high profile," Stewart said.
An official in the Woodbury County Auditor's Office on Thursday morning said county Republicans had not yet turned in new registrations.
"The Democrats turned in a bunch of registration forms (Wednesday). Of these, we are only approximately a fourth of the way through them, we have had 32 new registrants. The rest have been address changes, party changes or duplicate registrations," deputy elections commissioner Steve Hofmeyer said.