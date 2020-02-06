Sanders takes Woodbury County, Buttigieg carries 7 other Northwest Iowa counties

“Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible," Price said in a statement.

At issue was an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to tabulate the results of the contest. The app was rolled out shortly before caucusing began and did not go through rigorous testing, and Woodbury and Plymouth county Democratic leaders on Tuesday said the app had glitches on Monday.

Plymouth County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Sturgeon said he "takes offense" with the black eye the Iowa caucuses received. He said in Plymouth County no caucus participants ran into any problems with giving their preferences.

"The only problem is the reporting of it. It is whoever set up the junk app," Sturgeon said.

Iowa Republicans use a simple straw poll for its presidential preference tests. In Woodbury County, Republicans cast 927 combined votes, with Trump receiving 915, or 98 percent. The next closest Republican in the county was former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, with five.