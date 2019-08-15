SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will make return visits to Northwest Iowa communities on Tuesday.
According to a press release from Bernie Press, Sanders will hold a "Storm Lake Breakfast with Bernie" event 10 a.m. Tuesday at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. N, Storm Lake. The event is free and open to the public. While tickets are not required, an RSVP to berniesanders.com is encouraged.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sanders will attend an Arnolds Park ice cream social. The event will be held at The Waterfront Event Center - Gazebo Lawn, 610 Linden Dr., Arnolds Park. The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is encouraged.
At 5 p.m., Sanders will take part in the Frank LaMere Native American Forum held at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. Tickets are required for the forum, in which candidates will face questions about their positions on Native American issues. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com and an RSVP is encouraged.
Finally, at 7 p.m., Sanders will hold a rally at his Sioux City office, 409 Nebraska St. The rally is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is encouraged.