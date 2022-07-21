Satellite voting at Long Lines Rec Center now possible for upcoming election

SIOUX CITY — Long Lines Recreation Center has been an early voting location in Sioux City for 10 years. This year, the League of Women Voters submitted a petition to keep it operating following changes to election laws.

Changes made in 2021 required a petition of 100 voter signatures for a county to hold a satellite voting location. In the past, the county auditor could choose.

Dagna Simmons, president of the League of Women Voters Sioux City, submitted 276 signatures to the auditor’s office on Wednesday. She said the League has been collecting signatures at various events.

She said they wanted to make sure it was operational because many people throughout Sioux City use it.

“We want to encourage voting by every eligible citizen and we want to protect voting rights,” she said.

One way to do that is to ensure the Long Lines Recreation Center voting location is available leading up to Election Day.

“There’s a lot of reasons why people can not vote at their precinct on voting and there’s also reasons why they can’t deal with an absentee ballot through the mail,” she said.

The Long Lines early voting site gets several thousand voters for major elections, said Auditor Pat Gill.

The citizens will have to petition every election for satellite voting locations anywhere in the county. Gill said Western Iowa Tech Community College is also gathering signatures for a satellite location.

This particular change is one of many approved in 2021 that Simmons said restricts voter access to elections. The time to receive absentee ballots has been reduced from 120 days ahead of the election to 70. Absentee ballots must also be received by the office before end of Election Day, whereas previously it only had to be postmarked on Election Day.

Gill said he appreciates the League of Women Voters for putting the petition together.

Oct. 19 is the first day of early voting, with the general election on Nov. 8. The Long Lines Recreation Center location will be open with potential weekend times as well.