Saturday in the Park organizers request to fence in Grandview Park for festival

SIOUX CITY -- Saturday in the Park may look a little different this year, as festival organizers are asking the City of Sioux City for $15,000 for a temporary six-foot high fence that would surround the park.

Saturday in the Park co-founder Dave Bernstein told the City Council Monday that demolition for the Grandview Park Water Tower replacement project is going to "basically wipe out half of the beer garden" during the annual music festival, which is tentatively slated for July 3.

"Our request, given that disruption, is to fence the park, because the service area has to be delineated by a fence," said Bernstein, who wants to be able to serve beer in the entire park and designate the Kid's Zone and an area adjacent to it as a family-friendly, alcohol-free area. "Generally, the premise since we came here 30 years ago was to provide a scenario where you had a balance between a family-friendly environment and an area where we served reasonable amounts of beer, because that's the only way to pay for the event and keep it free."

Bernstein noted that some festival-goers are known to bring their own alcohol into the park and consume it near the stage. He said a fence would also help control consumption of alcohol that is brought in.

