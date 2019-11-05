SIOUX CITY -- First-time candidate Julie Schoenherr narrowly defeated two-term incumbent Sioux City Councilwoman Rhonda Capron Tuesday.
Mayor Bob Scott, meanwhile, won a decisive victory over challenger Maria Rundquist, as voters delivered a split decision on the five-member council.
As she tracked election returns from her business, SoHo Kitchen & Bar on Historic Fourth Street, Schoenherr said she was "on pins and needles." When the final tally appeared, she said the restaurant erupted in cheers.
"I think I won because I think that I really resonated to the people of Sioux City," she said. "I think that they are ready for a little fresh start."
Schoenherr edged Capron by 373 votes, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to unofficial results from the Woodbury County Auditor's office.
Scott, a businessman, walked away with 68 percent of the vote. Rundquist, a former ESL instructor who runs a translation business, got 31 percent.
Of the 48,879 people registered to vote in Sioux City, 12,884 cast ballots in the mayoral election and 12,854 cast votes in the race for the council seat. Overall voter turnout was about 26 percent, higher than in some previous municipal elections.
Scott, who will have served 15 years as mayor after his current term ends in 2020, said he is "thankful" that voters decided to give him another term.
"I hope it's because they think I've done a reasonably good job," he said. "The last time I was unopposed so they didn't really have a choice. At least they had a choice. I hope that's a reflection that they at least believe that I'm trying to do the best for the community."
Since Rundquist was Scott's only challenger in his quest for another term, there was no need for a primary election.
Capron, on the other hand, faced a five-candidate primary field, which, in addition to Schoenherr, included Michael O'Connor, a writer and artist; Rosario Perez Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev; and Michael Bayala, an accountant.
In the primary, which was held Oct. 8, Capron garnered 49 percent of the vote, while Schoenherr received 28 percent.
In 2015, Capron, a business owner, cruised to her second term, defeating challenger Thomas Venesky 77 percent to 23 percent.