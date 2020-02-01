Scholten again raises most, while Feenstra leads among Republicans in Iowa 4th fundraising

SIOUX CITY -- A pattern continues in fundraising among the Iowa 4th congressional district candidates, as Randy Feentra continues to bring in more contributions than the other four Republican candidates, while J.D. Scholten, the sole Democrat in the field, keeps outraising all the Republicans.
In fact, Scholten's haul of $324,667 over the most recent fundraising period was more than all five Republican candidates combined, who altogether raised just under $280,000 over the last three months of 2019.
The fourth quarter fundraising reports were due to the Federal Election Commission by midnight Friday.
Four Republicans are aiming to unseat U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Kiron, who had a tepid result in fundraising over the period from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. King brought in $41,982, and spent about $10,000 more for the quarter than he raised, so his cash on hand balance dipped from the prior quarter, with only $32,010 at the end of the year.
By comparison, Feenstra has nearly a half million dollars in cash available, or 15 times the amount of King has in cash on hand.
“The groundswell of support we have received from our contributors, elected leaders and grassroots activists demonstrates that the people of Iowa are ready to elect a proven conservative with a record of results," Feenstra said in a Saturday release.
King, an outspoken conservative who was stripped by Republican House leaders of his committee assignments in January 2019 after making comments about white supremacy and white nationalism, has never been a large fundraiser. For the entire year, King amassed $263,322, or far less than Feenstra.
Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, led all Republicans for the fourth consecutive quarter, raising $190,227, which brought his total for 2019 to $721,427 raised. His ending cash on hand was $488,552.
That amount was exceeded by Scholten, who lost by 3 percent to King in 2018, and is back for another attempt to win the Iowa 4th seat.
Scholten raised $324,667 for the quarter, bringing his total for the year to $750,957, an amount that was brought in over just more than a half year, after becoming a candidate in summer. Scholten ended the year with $540,079 cash on hand.
"Our people-powered campaign doesn't take a dime from corporate PACs, instead we rely on everyday folks like nurses, teachers and farmers to keep us on the road and reach those who feel left behind," Scholten said in a statement to the Journal.
Republican challenger Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator from Sioux City, raised $29,660 during the quarter, for a drop of about $10,000 when compared to the nearly $40,000 he had raised in the third quarter.
Taylor has raised $136,729 for the year, and ended with $31,292 cash on hand. Taylor is continuing his campaign, he said Friday, when he resigned his Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position, after the county's chief election official cancelled Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address.
Another Republican candidate, former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards, had contributions of $8,129 for the quarter, and $43,988 for the year. Richards had $100,080 cash on hand, while also reporting $211,900 in debts owned.
The fifth GOP candidate, Steve Reeder, an Arnolds Park businessman, launched his campaign in September. Reeder raised $8,825 for the final three months of the year, and $9,950 over the year. He had a substantially higher amount of campaign expenses for the period, and ended the year with a cash on hand in the negative of $18,297.