SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten is touting the Farmer’s Bill of Rights rally in Storm Lake on Saturday, just prior to Heartland Forum where Democratic presidential candidates will discuss key issues related to strengthening rural communities.
The rally hosted by Family Farm Action and the Organization for Competitive Markets will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Storm Lake High School, while the Heartland Forum will be held at 1 p.m. at Buena Vista University.
Scholten says both are important for rural residents and farmers to attend, so, in a Wednesday press conference in Sioux City, he announced he is willing to provide a ride to farmers.
“I am busting Sioux City Sue out of retirement,” he says of Winnebago recreational vehicle he drove in 2018 when running as a Democrat for the Iowa 4th congressional district position.
He also said he is pleased that country music "legend" Willie Nelson is providing a video for the rally, where Scholten said topics involve low prices for commodities and the consolidation of farm markets due to mergers.
Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, narrowly lost to U.S. Rep. Steve King in November, and some Democrats are pushing him to run for federal office again in 2020. Scholten said Wednesday he hasn't decided if he will run in the 4th District or for the Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.
In January, Scholten announced the creation of a nonprofit organization that will educate low-income, working class families on the availability of a state and federal income tax credit.
The Heartland Forum is designed as an opportunity for presidential candidates to present a vision and policy agenda to address the challenges of rural and small-town America. The Democrats who will participate include U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Maryland U.S. Rep. John Delaney, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.