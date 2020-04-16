Scholten, Feenstra continue to dwarf King in Iowa 4th District congressional fundraising

For the entire year of 2019, King amassed $263,322, far below the $721,427 raised by Feenstra. As the year ended, Feenstra had nearly a half million dollars in cash available, or 15 times King's figure.

That gap continued into the first part of this year. Feenstra ended March 30 with $415,651 available to spend on campaign activities, while King had $26,773.

For his campaign, Scholten now has $715,093 in cash available.

King, an outspoken conservative who was stripped by Republican House leaders of his committee assignments in January 2019, has traditionally not been a large fundraiser, especially when compared to other U.S. House incumbents. His campaign did not respond to a Wednesday request for comment.

The other Republicans include Jeremy Taylor, a former Woodbury County supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.