Scholten, Feenstra continue to dwarf Steve King in Iowa 4th District congressional fundraising

"Our fundraising success has allowed us to deploy a districtwide media campaign focused on Randy's record of delivering conservative results," Feenstra's campaign manager Matt Leopold said in a release.

"Between now and Election Day, we'll continue deploying our financial and grassroots resources to ensure 4th District voters have the effective conservative leadership they deserve."

In a statement to the Journal, Scholten referenced how the coronavirus pandemic has upended the 2020 campaign dynamic, where face-to-face campaigning in the closely watched Iowa 4th District race has completely stopped.

"As a campaign, we've moved to an entirely digital operation to protect the health of me, my staff and the 4th District. We're focused on providing facts, information and resources during this crisis, lifting up our front line workers, connecting with folks online and bringing new people into our campaign. We're continuing to grow our campaign and we'll be ready for whoever comes out of the Republican primary."