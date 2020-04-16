Scholten, Feenstra continue to dwarf Steve King in Iowa 4th fundraising

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Steve King continued to amass small fundraising amounts as he seeks another term in Iowa's 4th congressional district, as for the fifth quarterly reporting period he was substantially outraised by fellow Republican Randy Feenstra.
In reports that were due by midnight Wednesday to the Federal Election Commission, King reported raising $42,917 for the three months of January through March. That compares to the $122,871 raised by Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, who has dominated the five Republican candidate field since launching his campaign in early 2019.
Meanwhile, J.D. Scholten, the sole Democrat in the field, keeps outraising all the Republicans. Scholten brought in $338,579 over the quarter, which was more than all of the Republicans taken together, as those five raised just under $185,000 combined.
Feenstra since mid-March has been the sole candidate running television ads in the Sioux City market, the largest in the 39 counties of the 4th District. His team said those media buys will continue up to the June 2 primary election.
"Our fundraising success has allowed us to deploy a districtwide media campaign focused on Randy's record of delivering conservative results," Feenstra's campaign manager Matt Leopold said in a release.
"Between now and Election Day, we'll continue deploying our financial and grassroots resources to ensure 4th District voters have the effective conservative leadership they deserve."
In a statement to the Journal, Scholten referenced how the coronavirus pandemic has upended the 2020 campaign dynamic, where face-to-face campaigning in the closely watched Iowa 4th District race has completely stopped.
"As a campaign, we've moved to an entirely digital operation to protect the health of me, my staff, and the 4th District. We're focused on providing facts, information, and resources during this crisis, lifting up our front line workers, connecting with folks online and bringing new people into our campaign. We're continuing to grow our campaign and we'll be ready for whoever comes out of the Republican primary in November."
Scholten, who lost by 3 percent to King in 2018, and is back for another attempt to win the Iowa 4th seat.
Prior the the latest period, for the entire year of 2019, King amassed $263,322, far below the $721,427 raised by Feenstra. As the year ended, Feenstra had nearly a half million dollars in cash available, or 15 times the amount of King has in cash on hand.
The other Republicans include Jeremy Taylor, a former legislator and county supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.
Taylor raised $16,050 for the quarter.
King, an outspoken conservative who was stripped by Republican House leaders of his committee assignments in January 2019 after making comments about white supremacy and white nationalism, has traditionally not been a large fundraiser, especially when compared to other U.S. House incumbents.
