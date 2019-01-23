SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten, the Sioux City Democrat who nearly unseated U.S. Rep. Steve King in 2018, on Wednesday announced the creation of a statewide organization designed to educate working families that tapping into an existing tax credit can improve their financial standing.
Scholten told the Journal of his new endeavor ahead of his morning news conference held in Des Moines. Scholten and progressive entrepreneur Joe Sanberg, a native of California, announced the launch of Working Hero Iowa, which will promote the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
Scholten said the EITC is a cash-back tax credit designed to encourage and reward work, by supplementing the earnings of low-wage workers. He said Working Hero Iowa in the months leading to the April 15 filing day will highlight the benefits of the tax credit, and also direct people to free tax preparation services.
Scholten said it is important that Iowans who qualify, due their income levels, receive the EITC. He called it "the most effective anti-poverty policy in America."
"We’re committed to helping Iowans learn about the cash refunds available through the EITC,” Sanberg said in a release.
“Getting the word out about the EITC to all 99 counties is going to take a grassroots campaign, and there’s no one better to lead that kind of people-powered movement in Iowa than J.D. Scholten.”
In a Wednesday tweet, Scholten wrote, "One of the most troubling stats that I talked about on the campaign trail was, as of 2016, 63% of all Americans couldn’t handle a $500 emergency. As part of my fight against poverty, I took the Matthew 25 pledge: which states that I pledge to protect and defend vulnerable people."
Scholten did not address any plans to run for office in 2020. He was asked by reporters in Des Moines about whether he would seek office again, and responded, “I’m leaving the door open.”
Scholten, a first-time candidate, lost to King by just 3 percentage points in a district with 70,000 more registered Republican voters than Democrats. It was King’s closest re-election victory in his nine-term career in Congress.