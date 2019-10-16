SIOUX CITY -- Randy Feenstra moved past the half-million dollars mark in fundraising as he seeks to unseat fellow Republican and incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King in the 4th congressional district in 2020, while J.D. Scholten, the sole Democrat in the race, jumped into the competition with by far the biggest quarter of the year for any candidate.
Scholten, who is seeking the seat for second time after losing to King by 3 percent in 2018, entered the race in August after the quarterly period started, and brought in $408,495. After expenses were deducted, he ended the period through September with $385,938 cash on hand.
Scholten tweeted on Wednesday morning, "This cycle, we picked up right where we left off. Our fundraising efforts mirrors the excitement in #IA04."
Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, for the third quarterly period of the year again outraised King, who fell to third among the five Republicans in the most recent 4th District fundraising reports contributions.
Feenstra brought in $140,307 in campaign contributions for the third quarter period, while King raised $62,145, which also trailed Bret Richards, a former mayor from Irwin, who raised more than $115,000.
Additionally in the Republican field, Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator from Sioux City, raised $39,030 for the quarter.
Richards had his top quarter so far, bringing in contributions of $115,079 for the three months, which brings his total for the year in revenues to $185,859.
After expenses, Richards had $89,400 left in cash on hand at the end of the quarter. That's a big step forward for Richards, who only brought in $5,524 from April through May.
"My family and I are fully committed to winning the GOP primary and the general election. This quarterly report, combined with the grassroots support that allowed me to be the first candidate to qualify to be on the ballot, should leave no doubt that we are fully committed to winning," Richards said in a statement to the Journal.
Federal candidates were required to report their fundraising activity with the Federal Election Commission by Tuesday, covering fundraising from July 1 through Sept. 30.
King had raised $91,421 during the three months ending June 30, but spent all of it, and more, during the period, leaving him with $18,366 in cash on hand, or the fifth smallest cash reserves among members of Congress running for re-election.
For the year combined over three quarters, Feenstra has had revenues of $531,200, while King has brought in $221,798. The congressman has $40,682 cash on hand, while Feenstra has $406,049 available to spend, per the reports.
After raising $39,030 for the third quarter, Taylor has brought in a combined $107,069 for the year. He ended the period with $46,825 in cash on hand.
The fifth Republican in the field is Steve Reeder, a businessman from Arnolds Park who launched a campaign less than two months ago. The FEC site Wednesday morning had no report listed for Reeder.