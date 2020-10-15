Scholten parking lot rally draws more than 70 vehicles

SIOUX CITY -- Appearing in a new style of campaigning designed to keep people safe during a time of novel coronavirus spread, J.D. Scholten on Thursday said he should be voted into the U.S. House because he will pursue campaign finance reform and make sure working class families have access to good health care.

With less than three weeks to the Nov. 3 election, Scholten hosted the event in his hometown at Riverside Park as a parking lot rally, a format he has used in other towns recently throughout the 4th congressional district.

People parked at the lot and were required to stay in their vehicles during the program. They heard Scholten's speech broadcast over a FM radio frequency, and could pose questions by text messaging to a campaign phone number.

He fielded 11 of those, with the topics touching on infrastructure, gun rights, health care and what farmers can do to help combat climate change.

"We are about showing up, we are about answering every question," Scholten said, and some of his responses drew support, in the form of people honking horns.

More than 70 vehicles parked to listen in. Pam Bombey, of Sioux City, said she liked the format, and contrasted it to the large rallies President Donald Trump is using in vying for re-election against Joe Biden.