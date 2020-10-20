Scholten poll shows him trailing Feenstra by 5 points in Iowa 4th District

Schantz added that Scholten is drawing the votes of Republicans and independents.

"J.D. has proven that he will always show up, listen, and be held accountable by the people. This is yet another poll proving that this race will come down to the wire and we're confident that when the remaining undecided voters see J.D.'s tireless work-ethic and dedication to service, he'll win their support too," he said.

Scholten is running for the congressional seat for a second election cycle, and hoping to improve on his narrow 3-point loss to veteran Rep. Steve King in 2018.

The counting of election ballots is looming on Nov. 3, the final day for voting. Early voting has been ongoing since Oct. 5. The 4th District, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa, is by far the most Republican of Iowa's four districts.