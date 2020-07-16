Scholten raises above $600K for Iowa 4th contest with Feenstra

SIOUX CITY -- The two nominees for the Iowa 4th congressional district combined to bring in more than $1 million in campaign funds over the last three months, with Democrat J.D. Scholten leading the way with nearly $620,000.
In amounts from fundraising reports filed late Wednesday, Scholten raised $619,849 for the second quarter of the fundraising year. The Republican nominee, Randy Feenstra, brought in $403,817 over that same time.
There was some magnitude to the fundraising amounts -- Scholten noted the haul was the largest ever in a second quarter for any Democrat who has run for the Iowa 4th seat, while it was the largest period over any of the six quarterly reporting periods over the 1.5 years that Feenstra has been pursuing the position.
Combined over the 2020 cycle, Scholten has raised $1.65 million, while Feenstra has had $1.25 million in contributions.
The reports were due July 15, in summary of fundraising activities over the three months ended June 30. At the end of the quarter, after paying expenses, Scholten had $1,055,574 in cash on hand to spend, while Feenstra had $327,736 in cash.
On Thursday, Scholten released a new campaign ad that will run on television and digitally.
U.S. Rep. Steve King, who has been in the House for 18 years, sought re-election, but on June 2 went down to defeat to Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, by a margin of almost 10 percentage points.
Scholten, who lives in Sioux City, ran for the Iowa 4th post in 2018, and lost to King by 3 percent.
