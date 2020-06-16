Scholten says congressional race will have the same approach without Steve King

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten originally hoped for a rematch with U.S. Rep. Steve King this year after narrowly losing to the nine-term incumbent in 2018.
After King lost in the Republican primary to Randy Feenstra, Scholten's electoral chances in Iowa's 4th District diminished. Some national congressional election handicappers, who had given Scholten a strong chance ousting the controversial King, shifted the state's most conservative district to safe for the GOP with Feenstra as the party's standard bearer.
Unfazed by the turn of events, Scholten said he still plans to run the same kind of campaign geared to issues that impact working-class Iowans.
The Sioux City Democrat said he expects to draw in enough independent and Republican votes to nab the victory that eluded him by just 3 percentage points in 2018.
That outcome marked the narrowest of King's nine victories since 2002, and made Scholten a hot commodity in Democratic circles, attracting campaign donations from around the country. In the runup to the Iowa caucuses in January, Scholten introduced several presidential candidates at campaign stops in the 4th District.
In a Tuesday interview in a coffee shop in Sioux City, Scholten said he's seen the political rankings of recent days that say it will be a tougher road to win the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat against Feenstra, who is seen ready to seize the Republican votes that spilled away from King two years ago.
Scholten doesn't agree with prognostications that put the 4th District as a safe Republican seat, since in 2018 he heard dire predictions, before losing by 10,000 votes.
"Those were the same people who said I didn't have a prayer two years ago," he said.
Scholten said he likes the outlook for his campaign, since he is more readily recognized now than when he won the 2018 primary over two other Democrats, and as he surged down the stretch of that fall, as King said controversial things on race and other topics that caused some national money to dry up.
As he talked over 30 minutes, four people in the store shouted over to Scholten in support, including one young woman who called out, "We support your sanity, J.D."
Scholten relishes that in 2018 he got 25,000 more votes than there were registered Democrats in the 39 counties of the 4th District, which he said proves Iowans of many political stripes like his approach.
Scholten said the key issues this year include how the coronavirus pandemic has shown people the necessity of broad access to health care and ongoing agriculture sector disagreement of the tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump. He also wants better enforcement of anti-trust laws, so more people can continue to continue their farming businesses.
"Our system is, get big, or get off the farm," he said.
He added that he plans to do little bashing of Trump in the months ahead as he eventually resumes in-person campaigning, or at least making stops in the Sioux City Sue recreational vehicle.
"I don't really talk about Trump," Scholten said, in response to a question on whether the Iowa 4th race will hinge on how people vote regarding Trump's re-election.
"Our campaign style, it is talking about what we are for, not who we are against ... My passion is helping folks who are struggling."
Scholten expects to raise about $3 million for the election cycle, and outside groups may spend on his behalf too.
Scholten over the last nine months continued to outraise all five Republicans in the Iowa 4th field. Scholten brought in $338,579 over the most recent quarter ended March 31, which was more than all of the Republicans taken together.
As of that period, Scholten had $715,093 in cash available, which he said Tuesday will be turned into a television ad buy by the end of July, marking his second broadcast ad. Scholten said that means he'll have high rotation advertising way ahead of how the campaign went in 2018, "that will allow us to do some things earlier."
In summarizing a head-to-head competition with Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, Scholten said the four Republicans in the primary cited him as the "establishment" candidate, which could work against Feenstra in the general election.
He added that there is a precedent for a Democrat to lose in one congressional election in Northwest Iowa, then win the next time, as happened for Berkley Bedell in 1972 and 1974.
"So many people have no idea who Randy Feenstra is," Scholten said.
PHOTOS: J.D. Scholten Editorial Board
