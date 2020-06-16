Scholten says congressional race without Steve King as opponent will have same approach

Scholten said the key issues this year include how the coronavirus pandemic has shown people the necessity of broad access to health care and ongoing agriculture sector disagreement of the tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump. He also wants better enforcement of anti-trust laws, so more people can continue to continue their farming businesses.

"Our system is, get big, or get off the farm," he said.

He added that he plans to do little bashing of Trump in the months ahead as he eventually resumes in-person campaigning, or at least making stops in the Sioux City Sue recreational vehicle.

"I don't really talk about Trump," Scholten said, in response to a question on whether the Iowa 4th race will hinge on how people vote regarding Trump's re-election.

"Our campaign style, it is talking about what we are for, not who we are against ... My passion is helping folks who are struggling."

Scholten expects to raise about $3 million for the election cycle, and outside groups may spend on his behalf too.