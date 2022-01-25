Scholten steps down from progressive group, Rural Vote

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten is making a change.

Tuesday evening, the former two-time candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District announced in a press release that he is leaving his executive director job with "RuralVote.org" for something different.

"I have and continue to fully support the work of RuralVote.org, and its mission to win over hearts and minds in rural America. However, a new opportunity has come along that doesn’t allow me to work at a Super PAC simultaneously," he said in the release.

In 2021, Scholten joined the super PAC that looks for ways to "improve the Democratic brand in rural communities" and push back against what it calls Republican "misinformation." On its site, there's a section asking: "Are you seeing misinformation in your community?"

As a first-time candidate in 2018, Scholten, a paralegal and former professional baseball player, lost to ex-Rep. Steve King of Kiron by about 3% in the 4th District, one of the country's most Republican congressional districts.

Scholten, who traveled around the district in an RV he nicknamed the "Sioux City Sue," took in campaign contributions from donors across the country who were motivated to defeat King because of his history of making controversial statements on race and immigration.

Not long after the narrow win, King became embroiled in a national controversy after he appeared to defend white supremacy in a story published by the New York Times. Following the incident, GOP House leaders stripped King of all of his committee assignments. In the 2020 GOP primary, King lost to state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull.

Democrats nominated Scholten again for the 4th District race in 2020, but Feenstra won easily by getting 62% of the vote and carrying 38 of 39 counties.

After his loss in 2018, Scholten took a job with a political nonprofit organization, called Working Hero Iowa, which traveled the state promoting the Earned Income Tax Credit.

In 2021, Scholten, who pitched for the Sioux City Explorers for a time, returned to the mound for the Lyon’s Pub Warriors, a Class A Amateur Baseball Association team based in Minneapolis. In his first eight starts, Scholten had a 1.45 ERA through 55 2/3 innings, with nine earned runs allowed, 66 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a win-loss record of 7-1, with one save.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

