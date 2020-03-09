Scholten to file papers for Iowa 4th District

"So many things are night and day compared to two years ago," he said, noting how he was among three Democrats seeking the nomination at this point in 2018.

Now, Scholten said, King is in his own wide primary, which is rare nationally for a House incumbent, and Scholten is presumably without a Democratic opponent. Scholten said he understands the needs of both urban and rural areas covering the 39 counties of the 4th District, the largest geographic congressional district in Iowa.

Scholten raised $750,957 in 2019, an amount that was brought in over just more than a half year, after becoming a candidate in summer. Scholten ended the year with $540,079 cash on hand.

Feenstra has the most money to spend of the five Republicans, after raising just over $721,000 for 2019, and ending the year with $488,552 cash on hand, while King had the paltry amount, for a House incumbent, of $32,010 at the end of the year. Candidates with larger amounts of cash can make spending decisions that involve television advertisement buys.

The Republican primary will be held June 2, and the winner moves onto the November general election ballot.

