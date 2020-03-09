Scholten to file papers for Iowa 4th District

SIOUX CITY -- As the Friday end of the candidate filing period nears in the Iowa 4th District congressional race, the sole Democrat in the field, J.D. Scholten, will file papers on Tuesday.
Scholten is again seeking to oust nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, a Republican from Kiron, who as of Monday had not filed nomination papers. King will be the last to do so, as Scholten will take that step Tuesday, while the four fellow Republicans running against King have already made their candidacies official by filing last week.
The Republicans who have filed include Randy Feenstra, a state senator from Hull; Jeremy Taylor, a former legislator and county supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.
Richards was the first candidate to file, providing nomination papers with 5,222 signatures, above the needed 1,874 signers.
Scholten lost to King in 2018 by 3 percent, for the narrowest of the Republican's nine victories since 2002. In a Monday interview, Scholten said he presumes no other Democrat will file papers by Friday, and his total signatures will be about three times the minimum amount needed.
"So many things are night and day compared to two years ago," he said, noting how he was among three Democrats seeking the nomination at this point in 2018.
Now, Scholten said, King is in his own wide primary, which is rare nationally for a House incumbent, and Scholten is presumably without a Democratic opponent. Scholten said he understands the needs of both urban and rural areas covering the 39 counties of the 4th District, the largest geographic congressional district in Iowa.
Scholten raised $750,957 in 2019, an amount that was brought in over just more than a half year, after becoming a candidate in summer. Scholten ended the year with $540,079 cash on hand.
Feenstra has the most money to spend of the five Republicans, after raising just over $721,000 for 2019, and ending the year with $488,552 cash on hand, while King had the paltry amount, for a House incumbent, of $32,010 at the end of the year. Candidates with larger amounts of cash can make spending decisions that involve television advertisement buys.
The Republican primary will be held June 2, and the winner moves onto the November general election ballot.