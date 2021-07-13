Scholten to forgo another run for elected office to join progressive group

Scholten, who traveled around the district in an RV he nicknamed the "Sioux City Sue," raked in campaign contributions from donors across the country motivated by defeating King, who had a history of making controversial statements on race and immigration.

Just months after the near miss, King became embroiled in a national controversy for published remarks he made in The New York Times in which he appeared to defend white supremacy. The episode further weakened King, who was stripped by GOP House leaders of all of his committee assignments. In the 2020 GOP primary, he lost to state Sen. Randy Feenstra of Hull.

Democrats again nominated Scholten for the 4th District race, but Feenstra won in a rout last fall, getting 62 percent of the vote, and carrying 38 of the 39 counties.

After the 2020 election in which President Trump easily won Iowa and Republicans captured three of the state’s four congressional districts, Democrats, with a weakened bench, enter the 2022 midterm campaigns looking for candidates to challenge GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who has not yet announced whether he will seek an eighth term.

After his loss in 2018, Scholten took a job with a political nonprofit organization, called Working Hero Iowa, which traveled the state promoting the Earned Income Tax Credit.

