Scholten to hold parking lot rally in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- With less than three weeks to the Nov. 3 election, Democratic congressional nominee J.D. Scholten will hold a rally in Sioux City on Thursday.
With spread of the novel coronavirus having upset the campaigning dynamic in 2020, Scholten will host the event as a parking lot rally, a format he has used in a few other towns recently, such as Carroll.
The event begins at 5:45 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.
People who drive to the event will be directed to a parking space, and are required to stay in their vehicles during the program. They will be able to hear Scholten's speech broadcast over a FM radio frequency, and will have the opportunity to text questions to a campaign phone number.
The Iowa 4th Congressional District contest includes Scholten and Randy Feenstra, a state senator from Hull. Scholten's team said he has made stops over the election cycle to all 374 towns in the 39 counties of the district, and he is now making a closing pitch to voters.
The rally will also be livestreamed at Facebook.com/Scholten4Iowa.
