Scholten to hold parking lot rally in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- With less than three weeks to the Nov. 3 election, Democratic congressional nominee J.D. Scholten will hold a rally in Sioux City on Thursday.

With spread of the novel coronavirus having upset the campaigning dynamic in 2020, Scholten will host the event as a parking lot rally, a format he has used in a few other towns recently, such as Carroll.

The event begins at 5:45 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.

People who drive to the event will be directed to a parking space, and are required to stay in their vehicles during the program. They will be able to hear Scholten's speech broadcast over a FM radio frequency, and will have the opportunity to text questions to a campaign phone number.