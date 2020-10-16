Scholten tops $800K in fundraising to again bring in more than Feenstra in Iowa's 4th districdt

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten, the Democratic nominee for the Iowa 4th Congressional District race, continued a strong fundraising streak by bringing in more than $800,000 in campaign contributions over the last three months.
Scholten's third quarter haul was nearly double what his Republican opponent, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, brought in during the same period.
For the 2020 campaign cycle, Scholten, who narrowly lost to Rep. Steve King in 2018, has raised nearly $2.5 million.
In totals from fundraising reports filed late Thursday, Scholten took in $815,662 for the third quarter, according to the report his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission late Thursday. Randy Feenstra, brought in $456,869 for the three-month period ended Sept. 30.
Over the two-year cycle, Scholten has now raised a combined $2.47 million; Feenstra's total is $1.7 million.
The 4th district, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa, is by far the most Republican of the state's four congressional districts. The amount Scholten raised from July through September is a new record for any Democrat during any quarter over the last 10 years in the district.
At the end of the quarter, after paying expenses, Scholten had $638,964 in cash on hand to spend, while Feenstra had $275,489 in cash.
Scholten's team referenced that because of the large number of donors, the average contribution was $5.
"Our grassroots, people-powered campaign doesn’t take a dime from corporations or the DCCC and we’ve earned donations from folks across the political spectrum in all 39 counties of the district. Meanwhile, Randy Feenstra has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the very corporations that threaten our livelihoods," Scholten said in a release.
Up through July 30, Scholten had outperformed Feenstra over the campaign cycle, bringing in $1.65 million, while Feenstra had $1.25 million in contributions.
"The momentum is squarely with Randy. Iowans know Randy can deliver results for our families, farmers and Main Streets. We are proud that more than 2,900 Iowans have invested in our campaign, fueling our largest quarter of the campaign to date," said Feenstra campaign manager Matt Leopold.
Leopold also cited an internal poll from Feenstra that showed he had a 23 percentage point lead. According to that poll by American Viewpoint, conducted for Feenstra's team, Feenstra leads Scholten, 54 to 31 percent, with 11 percent undecided. Scholten on Thursday criticized that poll as a push poll, and said his internal polls show a much more competitive race.
Leopold said Scholten is "lighting liberal money from California and New York on fire," while pushing "a radical agenda" of higher taxes.
Scholten pointed to Feenstra receiving $50,000 from the 20 For 20 Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee set by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Scholten noted Cruz has worked against the renewalable fuel standard being sufficiently supportive of corn-based ethanol, with many waivers given to oil companies.
"Our campaign is fighting for the very people who make this district work: the farmers, folks in the renewable fuels industry, teachers, nurses, and truck drivers—we will always show up and fight for them, not corporations and the 1 percent (top earners),” Scholten said.
In the prior fundraising quarter that ended July 30, Scholten raised $619,849 for the second quarter of the fundraising year. The Republican nominee, Randy Feenstra, brought in $403,817 over that same time.
King, who has been in the House for 18 years, sought re-election, but lost to Feenstra in the June primary by a margin of almost 10 percentage points.
Four other Republicans also sought the nomination, while Scholten was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
