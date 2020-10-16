Scholten tops $800K in fundraising to again bring in more than Feenstra in Iowa's 4th districdt

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten, the Democratic nominee for the Iowa 4th Congressional District race, continued a strong fundraising streak by bringing in more than $800,000 in campaign contributions over the last three months.

Scholten's third quarter haul was nearly double what his Republican opponent, state Sen. Randy Feenstra, brought in during the same period.

For the 2020 campaign cycle, Scholten, who narrowly lost to Rep. Steve King in 2018, has raised nearly $2.5 million.

In totals from fundraising reports filed late Thursday, Scholten took in $815,662 for the third quarter, according to the report his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission late Thursday. Randy Feenstra, brought in $456,869 for the three-month period ended Sept. 30.

Over the two-year cycle, Scholten has now raised a combined $2.47 million; Feenstra's total is $1.7 million.

The 4th district, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa, is by far the most Republican of the state's four congressional districts. The amount Scholten raised from July through September is a new record for any Democrat during any quarter over the last 10 years in the district.