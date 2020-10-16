Scholten tops $800K in fundraising to again bring in more than Feenstra

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten, the Democratic nominee for the Iowa 4th congressional district race, continued a strong fundraising streak by bringing in more than $800,000 in campaign contributions over the last three months. He has raised nearly $2.5 million for the 2020 campaign cycle.

In amounts from fundraising reports filed late Thursday, Scholten raised $815,662 for the third quarter of the fundraising year. The Republican nominee, Randy Feenstra, brought in $456,869 over that same period, which ended Sept. 30.

Over the 2020 cycle, Scholten has now brought in a combined $2.47 million; Feenstra's total is $1.7 million. The election is looming on Nov. 3, and early voting has been ongoing since Oct. 5 in the congressional district that has a much greater total of Republicans.

The amount raised from July through September by Scholten is a new record for any Democrat over any quarter over the last 10 years in the 4th District.

At the end of the quarter, after paying expenses, Scholten had $638,964 in cash on hand to spend, while Feenstra had $275,489 in cash.

Scholten's team referenced that because of the large number of donors, the average contribution was $5.