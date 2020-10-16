Scholten tops $800K in fundraising to again bring in more than Feenstra

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten, the Democratic nominee for the Iowa 4th congressional district race, continued a strong fundraising streak by bringing in more than $800,000 in campaign contributions over the last three months. He has raised nearly $2.5 million for the 2020 campaign cycle.
In amounts from fundraising reports filed late Thursday, Scholten raised $815,662 for the third quarter of the fundraising year. The Republican nominee, Randy Feenstra, brought in $456,869 over that same period, which ended Sept. 30.
Over the 2020 cycle, Scholten has now brought in a combined $2.47 million; Feenstra's total is $1.7 million. The election is looming on Nov. 3, and early voting has been ongoing since Oct. 5 in the congressional district that has a much greater total of Republicans.
The amount raised from July through September by Scholten is a new record for any Democrat over any quarter over the last 10 years in the 4th District.
At the end of the quarter, after paying expenses, Scholten had $638,964 in cash on hand to spend, while Feenstra had $275,489 in cash.
Scholten's team referenced that because of the large number of donors, the average contribution was $5.
"Our grassroots, people-powered campaign doesn’t take a dime from corporations or the DCCC and we’ve earned donations from folks across the political spectrum in all 39 counties of the district. Meanwhile, Randy Feenstra has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the very corporations that threaten our livelihoods," Scholten said in a release.
Up through July 30, Scholten had outperformed Feenstra over the campaign cycle, bringing in $1.65 million, while Feenstra had $1.25 million in contributions.
"The momentum is squarely with Randy. Iowans know Randy can deliver results for our families, farmers and Main Streets. We are proud that more than 2,900 Iowans have invested in our campaign, fueling our largest quarter of the campaign to date," said Feenstra campaign manager Matt Leopold.
Leopold also cited an internal poll from Feenstra that showed he had a 23 percentage point lead. According to that poll by American Viewpoint, conducted for Feenstra's team, Feenstra leads Scholten, 54 to 31 percent, with 11 percent undecided. Scholten on Thursday cited that as a push poll. Scholten on Thursday criticized that poll as a push poll, and said his internal polls show a much more competitive race.
Leopold said Scholten is "lighting liberal money from California and New York on fire," while pushing "a radical agenda" of higher taxes.
In the prior fundraising quarter that ended July 30, Scholten raised $619,849 for the second quarter of the fundraising year. The Republican nominee, Randy Feenstra, brought in $403,817 over that same time.
U.S. Rep. Steve King, who has been in the House for 18 years, sought re-election, but on June 2 went down to defeat to Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, by a margin of almost 10 percentage points.
Feenstra won the primary contest over four other Republicans. Besides King, other candidates were Bret Richards, Steve Reeder and Jeremy Taylor, a former state legislator from Sioux City.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.