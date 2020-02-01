Scholten tops 4th district fundraising; Feenstra leads among Republicans

King, an outspoken conservative who was stripped by Republican House leaders of his committee assignments in January 2019 after making comments about white supremacy and white nationalism, has never been a large fundraiser. For the entire year, King amassed $263,322, or far less than Feenstra.

Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, led all Republicans for the fourth consecutive quarter, raising $190,227, which brought his total for 2019 to $721,427 raised. His ending cash on hand was $488,552.

That amount was exceeded by Scholten, who lost by 3 percent to King in 2018, and is back for another attempt to win the Iowa 4th seat.

Scholten raised $324,667 for the quarter, bringing his total for the year to $750,957, an amount that was brought in over just more than a half year, after becoming a candidate in summer. Scholten ended the year with $540,079 cash on hand.

"Our people-powered campaign doesn't take a dime from corporate PACs, instead we rely on everyday folks like nurses, teachers and farmers to keep us on the road and reach those who feel left behind," Scholten said in a statement to the Journal.